Marilyn Manson Injured in Stage Accident, Postpones Tour

By Hayden Wright

Marilyn Manson has postponed nine shows after being injured in a freak stage accident Saturday night (Sept. 30) in New York City. In the middle of a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom, a set piece (two larger-than-life revolvers) collapsed on Manson, who was rushed to the hospital.

Related: Marilyn Manson Says He’s Made Up with Trent Reznor

The band was in the middle of their hit cover of Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and Manson appeared to be shaking the metal bars on the stage prop when it fell on top of him. Manson’s management has not confirmed the extent of his injuries but stated that the singer will be recovering at home in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

Manson was taken from the venue on a stretcher but is expected to resume his tour on October 15 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Manson’s reps said the most significant injury affected his leg, but that the hard rocker would be “fine.”

Rescheduled dates for Manson’s postponed shows have not been announced. See footage of the alarming New York stage mishap here: