Watch KISS Stop Concert to Lead Crowd in Pledge of Allegiance

By Scott T. Sterling

KISS want to rock and roll all night and pledge allegiance every day?

Legendary shock-rockers KISS took a moment to get patriotic during a show at the Gretna Heritage Festival in New Orleans over the weekend (Sept. 30), leading the audience in a mass reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to Nola.com, the band paused to welcome Army Major Steve Roberts to the stage to thank him for more than 30 years of military service.

“It’s always cool to love your country,” frontman Paul Stanley told the festival crowd. “Some people believe that freedom is free.”

As expected, crowd response to the moment was varied, with one fan tweeting that it was “pretty damn cool,” while another more disgruntled attendee called it “the least rock and roll thing I’ve ever seen.”

Check out fan footage of the pledge below.

KISS just stopped their concert to take a moment to thank the veterans and say the pledge of allegiance. Pretty damn cool —

Kyle Suratt (@Kylesuratt24) September 28, 2017