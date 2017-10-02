Shooting at Vegas Country Music Festival Kills at least 50, Injures over 200

Jason Aldean was onstage when the shots rang out.
Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn and Robyn Collins

Jason Aldean was onstage performing near the end of a set at the  Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada when a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 and wounding more than 200 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History, CBS News reports.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casinos, across the street from the country music festival,when he opened fire for more than 10 minutes. The shooting spree ended when he was he was killed by police. “We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said.

The gunman was a local resident, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.  Two police sources said that it does appear that the shootings were an act of terrorism and that Paddock was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history.

After the shooting, Aldean wrote that he and his crew were safe and offered prayers for the victims and their loved ones. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

Aldean was the last performer of the three-day festival. Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Big & Rich are just a few of the other acts that were on the Route 91 Harvest Festival bill.

Others artists, celebrities and concerned individuals took to social media to speak their minds and express their condolences:

Praying for our Country Music Family, Friends & Fans in #LasVegas @route91harvest

A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on

💔. Vegas, praying for you.

A post shared by Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) on

Now words other than I'm lucky to be alive... prayers for those who lost people they love

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

 

 

