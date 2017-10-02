Shooting at Vegas Country Music Festival Kills at least 50, Injures over 200

By Jon Wiederhorn and Robyn Collins

Jason Aldean was onstage performing near the end of a set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada when a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 and wounding more than 200 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History, CBS News reports.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casinos, across the street from the country music festival,when he opened fire for more than 10 minutes. The shooting spree ended when he was he was killed by police. “We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said.

The gunman was a local resident, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. Two police sources said that it does appear that the shootings were an act of terrorism and that Paddock was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history.

After the shooting, Aldean wrote that he and his crew were safe and offered prayers for the victims and their loved ones. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

Aldean was the last performer of the three-day festival. Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Big & Rich are just a few of the other acts that were on the Route 91 Harvest Festival bill.

Others artists, celebrities and concerned individuals took to social media to speak their minds and express their condolences:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! —

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 02, 2017

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. —

Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 02, 2017

Praying for our Country Music Family, Friends & Fans in #LasVegas @route91harvest A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Praying for everyone in Vegas. My heart hurts. —

Josh Gracin (@joshgracin) October 02, 2017

💔. Vegas, praying for you. A post shared by Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Woke up & am shocked to hear of the devastation in Vegas last night. Praying for all of the victims. What a tragedy. ❤ #prayforvegas A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Now words other than I'm lucky to be alive... prayers for those who lost people they love A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. —

MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 02, 2017

I cannot believe what I am waking up to this am. None of us are untouched by this hate. It must stop. My heart's shattered #PrayForLasVegas —

Scott Borchetta (@scottborchetta) October 02, 2017

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. —

Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 02, 2017

I'm sickened. Praying for all. In London and just heard what happened to our friends in Las Vegas. —

Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) October 02, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe —

Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 02, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone in Las Vegas at @Jason_Aldean show. Such a tragedy. #GunControlNow —

Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 02, 2017

My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene. —

Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 02, 2017

just woke up...can't believe this is where we are now as a nation. Mind you this is w/o context ---how in god's nam… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 02, 2017

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. —

Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 02, 2017

Praying for the people in Vegas...I can help feel the current state is a reflection of our leadership..😢😢 —

M3 (@djjazzyjeff215) October 02, 2017

Terrifying scenes in Vegas. We must never get used to or dumb down this savage cruelty. —

James McVey (@TheVampsJames) October 02, 2017

Just hearing about #LasVegas and the #route91 festival and am praying everyone is safe!! —

Bill Engvall (@billengvall) October 02, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas —

Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 02, 2017

My HEART Goes out to the victims caught in the Tragedy That has taken place in #LasVegas tonight! —

Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) October 02, 2017