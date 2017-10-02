Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Following a support slot on Metallica’s recent stadium tour, hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold have set a series of headlining dates for early 2018.

The shows will also feature Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time. More shows are expected to be added.

See the current itinerary below.

01/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

01/16 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

01/17 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

01/24 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

01/25 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

01/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sandford Premier Center

01/31 – Biloxi, MS -@Mississippi Coast Coliseum

02/02 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Center

02/03 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

02/06 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

02/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

02/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center

0211 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

