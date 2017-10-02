Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Following a support slot on Metallica’s recent stadium tour, hard rockers Avenged Sevenfold have set a series of headlining dates for early 2018.
The shows will also feature Breaking Benjamin and Bullet for My Valentine.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time. More shows are expected to be added.
See the current itinerary below.
01/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
01/16 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
01/17 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
01/24 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
01/25 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
01/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sandford Premier Center
01/31 – Biloxi, MS -@Mississippi Coast Coliseum
02/02 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Center
02/03 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
02/06 – Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
02/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
02/09 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center
0211 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
