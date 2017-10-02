Artists Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Filed Under: Tom Petty

By Scott T. Sterling

Fellow musicians across a wide range of genres have united in grief over the death of classic rocker Tom Petty.

Related: Tom Petty Dead at 66

Ranging from Public Enemy’s Chuck D to Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, tributes to the music legend have been pouring onto social media.

“My first CD was ‘Full Moon Fever’… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along,” wrote Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace. “Tom Petty forever.”

“One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row,” wrote director Kevin Smith. “Loved the man’s voice & his art. RIP, Legend.”

See all the messages below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live