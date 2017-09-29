Vic Mensa Takes A Wild Ride in ‘Rolling Like a Stoner’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Vic Mensa’s got a problem and nobody knows.

Mensa’s new music video, “Rolling Like a Stoner,” captures the rapper in a confessional mood, revealing the wild and surreal side of the rock star life.

“The ‘Rolling Like A Stoner’ video is about reckless abandon & escapism,” Mensa explained in a press statement. “The whole thing was filmed on a stage, as a comment on life as an entertainer. I was watching films like Bye Bye Life and Birdman, and 1920s westerns.”

In the clip, Mensa is seen riding a motorcycle, flying through the sky and at one point, seeing himself with big devil horns protruding from his head in the mirror. He even contemplates jumping off a bridge.

Watch the new clip, which contains explicit language, below.