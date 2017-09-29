Grandma Tina Knowles Talks Beyoncé’s Twins and Blue Ivy

She said Bey and Jay's five year old daughter couldn't be happier.
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Tina Knowles and Beyonce Knowles at The Launch Of House Of Dereon By Beyonce And Tina Knowles at Selfridges on September 17, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)
(Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has gushed to the press about the new Beybey twins. “They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy,” Knowles said at the Habitat For Humanity Builders Ball in Beverly Hills.

She added that Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy “prayed for them” before they were born. “She’s doing amazing! She’s a big sister and she feeds them and she’s excited,” Knowles told US,

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed daughter Rumi (named for their favorite poet) and son Sir, in June.

