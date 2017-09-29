Quavo’s Drops a Verse on Travis Scott’s ‘Butterfly Effect’

By Hayden Wright

Travis Scott released “Butterfly Effect” in May and it’s not clear whether the single corresponds to a studio album. He’s been hard at work on his forthcoming project while touring with Kendrick Lamar. Details for his next release remain TBA—but “Butterfly Effect” is a nice amuse-bouche for fans while they await more new material.

Quavo just performed a remix of “Butterfly Effect” during a Migos concert, putting his own spin on the hit. Footage from the show surfaced online and perhaps the remix will get an official release. Travis hinted that a joint project with Quavo was in the making, but there’s no news about its status, either.

Watch Quavo’s “Butterfly Effect” verse, which contains explicit lyrics, here: