Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, More Set for Nashville Hurricane Benefit

Country stars are aligning for hurricane relief.

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire are all set to perform at a benefit concert on Sunday, November 12th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets for the event, Country Rising: Nashville Gives for Hurricane Relief, will go on sale next Friday, October 6th.