Kelly Clarkson Reveals ‘Meaning of Life’ Tracklist

By Hayden Wright

Kelly Clarkson’s forthcoming Meaning of Life album is her first with Atlantic Records. Fans have already heard “Love So Soft” and “Move You” from the record, which is set for release on October 27. Today, Clarkson’s team has unveiled a full tracklist for the album, which features 14 songs and intriguing titles like “Heat,” “Cruel” and “Don’t You Pretend.”

Kelly released her first seven studio albums via RCA Records, the label she connected with upon winning season 1 of American Idol. In this new era, she’s drawing from diverse influences like Earth, Wind and Fire, Mariah Carey and Michelle Obama’s 2016 DNC convention speech.

Kelly Clarkson’s Meaning of Life tracklist: