Justin Bieber & David Guetta Share ‘2U’ Video

By Robyn Collins

David Guetta and Justin Bieber have released the music video for their collaborative hit “2U.”

The storyline follows a couple having a potentially relationship-ending conversation, over and over, à la Groundhog Day.

“When we first heard ‘2U’ we were struck by how the music and lyrics supported each other,” said directing duo Brewer in a prepared statement. “The song perfectly captures the emotional phenomenon of loving someone to the point where there’s nothing you wouldn’t do for them. And we thought it would be great to embrace this idea, being as it’s one of our most beloved cultural clichés, and repeat it over and over again to try to see if through repetition a new perspective, a new deconstruction, could happen.”

“It’s like saying a word over and over again, eventually it starts to lose its shape,” they continued. “We hope people are compelled to watch it multiple times because there is a lot of fun stuff hiding in the frames.”

Check out the video for “2U,” which contains some explicit hand gestures, below.