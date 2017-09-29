Billy Corgan Goes Psychedelic for ‘The Spaniards’ Music Video

Filed Under: Billy Corgan

By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins, presently going by his full birth name, William Patrick Corgan, has released a psychedelic new music video for “The Spaniards.”

The song is the latest taken from his forthcoming Rick Rubin produced solo album Ogilala, which is set for release on Oct. 13.

The somber, acoustic ballad has touches of the Smashing Pumpkins famous 1995 full-length, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, with ornate flourishes augmenting the guitar melodies.

Directed by longtime collaborator Linda Strawberry, the video is comprised of scenes from Corgan’s recently announced silent film set to the music of Ogilala, Pillbox.

This weekend, Corgan will debut new material from Ogilala at a special live performance for Berlin Live. Fans around the globe can tune in to a live stream of the performance on October 1st at 7:00pm CET here.

Check out “The Spaniards” below.

