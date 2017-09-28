Hear The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ Read As Exciting Sports Commentary

By Scott T. Sterling 

“Mr. Brightside,” the 2003 debut single from the Killers, is considered by many as one of the greatest rock songs of the century.

Full of drama, energy and passion, “Mr. Brightside” is always a highlight when the Killers perform live.

Now, Australian broadcaster Gerald Whateley has turned the song’s lyrics into sports commentary, reading them as though it was a match culminating in an exciting goal-scoring moment. Watch the drama unfold below. It starts off slow, but quickly picks up steam.

The humorous video was inspired by the Killers upcoming performance before and after this year’s AFL (Australian Football League) Grand Final, Australia’s equivalent to the Super Bowl that’s set for Sept. 29 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

According to the Herald Sun, Flowers has confirmed that the band will definitely play “Mr. Brightside” during the performance.

