Macklemore Reveals Wife’s Pregnancy with Funny Video

Filed Under: Macklemore

By Scott T. Sterling

In case you missed it, Macklemore is quite the comedian.

The Seattle rapper has revealed that his wife is pregnant with the couple’s second child in a comedic Instagram video that leads viewers down one road, only to switch it up with a surprise ending that’s actually pretty funny.

We don’t want to give away the whole thing, so just watch the clip below. It’s definitely worth it.

Macklemore will join Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith at the fifth annual We Can Survive concert at the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

Seattle... Second time’s the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true)

A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on

