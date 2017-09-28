Lonzo Ball Shares New Single ‘Zo2’

In yet another example of athletes wanting to be recording artists, L.A. Lakers rookie and media sensation Lonzo Ball has dropped a new single, “Zo2.”

“Zo2” follows the release of Ball’s first official single, “Melo Ball 1” and a freestyle over Drake’s “Free Smoke” earlier in the year.

The new single is focused on the Zo2 sneaker from the Ball family’s Big Baller Brand line.

Lonzo Ball made rap headlines recently when he called out hip-hop legend Nas as “outdated” and that Migos and Future (who gets a shout-out in “Zo2”) define “real hip-hop.”

Check out Ball’s latest below.

