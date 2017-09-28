Artists Remember Hugh Hefner

By Jon Wiederhorn

This morning (Sept. 28), many musicians mourn the loss of Playboy magazine founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner, who died yesterday of natural causes at the age of 91.

“His Heart was in the right place. And so was the rest of him,” joked The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

“This man made me want to live in Pajamas , Robe and an ascot …oh yah and chase girls !!! #RIP Hugh Hefner,” wrote Velvet Revolver and ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

A wide range of artists, including The Weeknd, Pitbull, Nancy Sinatra, Paula Abdul and Rob Zombie also paid tribute to Hefner.

See all the posts below.

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef https://t.co/36cRzlUPRw —

Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

RIP HUGH HEFNER —

The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017

RIP to a legend Hugh Hefner. Was watching the Amazon documentary at the same time he passed. #RIPHef https://t.co/EiVbxPLVJF —

Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 28, 2017

RIP #HughHefner A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

This man made me want to live in Pajamas , Robe and an ascot ...oh yah and chase girls !!! #RIP Hugh Hefner #Playboy A post shared by Matt Sorum (@mattsorum) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. https://t.co/457cchqskO —

Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

R.I.P. to the legend Hugh Hefner https://t.co/0WopDrAH1h —

(@D12) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner I went to so many of his parties at the Playboy mansion it was legendary you will never be forgotten —

juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 28, 2017

Goodnight Playboy. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

There's only 2 players left me and Larry Flynt R.I.P Hugh Hefner —

LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) September 28, 2017