Man Arrested for Suspected Involvement in Young Dolph Shooting

The suspect was also arrested in 2010 in another rap-related shooting.
Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. On Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 26), Dolph was shot multiple times outside the Lowes Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Corey McClendon, 43, was arrested yesterday (Sept. 27) on suspicion of attempted murder following the altercation, which involved three men. Police are still looking for two other suspects, reports Billboard.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told a local television station that the rapper was “targeted because of who he is and some kind of beef that’s ongoing.” He added that he thinks the attack that left Dolph critically wounded was due to a previous altercation that “he brought with him from across the United States.”

McClendon was arrested in 2010, after five men were shot in a parking lot of a Memphis nightclub. Also charged in that incident was Yo Gotti, another Memphis rapper, who allegedly has beef with Dolph. Reportedly, Dolph refused to sign a record deal with Gotti, triggering the feud. Police have not linked Tuesday’s shooting to Gotti.

Dolph is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

