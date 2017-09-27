Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured in L.A. Shooting

The rapper was shot in a busy tourist section of Hollywood Boulevard.
Filed Under: Young Dolph
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Rapper Young Dolph is expected to survive critical injuries sustained in an L.A. shooting last night, said a police spokesman.

Related: Blac Youngsta Surrenders in Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

Investigators are currently piecing together what happened in the incident, which occurred outside the Lowes Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, reports the L.A. Times.

Dolph was shot multiple times during a confrontation with three men, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Dolph fell to the ground, was shot by the attackers and proceeded to run into a nearby Shoe Palace store. Two of the men escaped the scene on foot while one fled in a gold Cadillac Escalade.

This was not the first attempt on Young Dolph’s life. In February, his armored SUV was peppered with bullets in Charlotte, North Carolina, but no one was injured. Rapper Blac Youngsta and two other men turned themselves in but Youngsta maintained his innocence.

“The warrants served were based on lyrics from rapper Young Dolph’s Bulletproof mixtape,” his team said. “Youngsta will await arraignment while he maintains innocence and no involvement with the incident.”

TMZ is reporting that rapper Yo Gotti is a person of interest in this latest incident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live