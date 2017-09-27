Maren Morris Shares Sweet Thank You Note from Sam Hunt

By Scott T. Sterling

Mom was right: thank you goes a long way.

Now that Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 tour has wrapped up, the country star sent his opening act, Maren Morris, a sweet thank you note that she’s shared on Instagram.

Related: Maren Morris Shuts Down Online ‘Slut Shaming’

Morris also shared a live performance photo and a candid backstage shot on the Instagram post.

“Thank you for being a part of this tour. You’re so talented and strong,” reads the handwritten note. “You have a presence that draws people towards you. Own it and use it for good. I won’t forget this summer. God bless.”

The pair spent a big chunk of 2017 touring together, playing shows from June through September.

Check out the sweet post below.