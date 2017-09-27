Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour Dates

Filed Under: Lana Del Ray
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Lana Del Rey is caught somewhere between the moon and Los Angeles, and she’s coming to a city near you.

Related: Lana Del Rey Announces ‘White Mustang’ Video

Del Rey has revealed the initial dates of her LA to the Moon tour in support of most recent album, Lust for Life.

Along for the ride will be a pair of special guests: Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis.

The tour dates kick off on Jan. 5 in Minneapolis, MN, with shows scheduled through Feb. 28, when she performs in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It seems apparent that more dates will be announced, as some very notable cities (including her beloved Los Angeles) are absent from this first round of shows. Venues are also currently TBD.

See the current slate of tour dates below.

01/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center !
01/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center !
01/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center !
01/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center !
01/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden !
01/15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre ~
01/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ~
01/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ~
01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ~
01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ~
01/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ~
01/26 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~
01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~
02/01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL -@BB&T Center ~
02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ~
02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena ~
02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ~
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ~
02/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~
02/11 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center ~
02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena ~
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center ~
02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ~
02/28 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

! with Jhené Aiko
~ with Kali Uchis

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live