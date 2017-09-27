Lana Del Rey Announces North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Lana Del Rey is caught somewhere between the moon and Los Angeles, and she’s coming to a city near you.

Del Rey has revealed the initial dates of her LA to the Moon tour in support of most recent album, Lust for Life.

Along for the ride will be a pair of special guests: Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis.

The tour dates kick off on Jan. 5 in Minneapolis, MN, with shows scheduled through Feb. 28, when she performs in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It seems apparent that more dates will be announced, as some very notable cities (including her beloved Los Angeles) are absent from this first round of shows. Venues are also currently TBD.

See the current slate of tour dates below.

01/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center !

01/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center !

01/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center !

01/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center !

01/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden !

01/15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre ~

01/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ~

01/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ~

01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ~

01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ~

01/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ~

01/26 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~

01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~

02/01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL -@BB&T Center ~

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ~

02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena ~

02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ~

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ~

02/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~

02/11 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center ~

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena ~

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center ~

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ~

02/28 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

! with Jhené Aiko

~ with Kali Uchis