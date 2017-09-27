Watch Kendrick Lamar Join SZA Onstage for ‘Doves In The Wind’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kendrick Lamar hopped onstage with his TDE labelmate SZA Monday night (Sept 25) in Los Angeles at the Novo, for a performance of their collaborative track “Doves In The Wind” from her album Ctrl.

SZA’s tour launched late last month and North American dates are scheduled through December 20 in Chicago. Then, she’ll head to Australia for a series of shows that begin January 6 in Brisbane.

In addition to touring for the critically acclaimed Ctrl, SZA has been featured recently on Lorde’s “Homemade Dynamite” remix and Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do.” She has also announced that she is preparing to release a deluxe version of Ctrl.

See fan footage of the performance, which contains explicit language, below.