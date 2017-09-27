Watch Billy Joel Join Paul McCartney Onstage for Beatles Classics

By Scott T. Sterling

Paul McCartney was definitely in a New York state of mind last night (Sept. 26) when we welcomed Billy Joel to the stage during a show at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Joel hopped on the piano set up at center stage and joined McCartney’s band to perform a pair of Beatles’ classics, “Get Back” and “Birthday.”

Watch the performances courtesy of some shaky fan footage below.

Rockin' with the Magic Piano Man @billyjoel #OneOnOne

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

