Travis Scott Wants to Take an Amusement Park on Tour

By Hayden Wright

While fans wait for Travis Scott’s third studio album AstroWorld, they’ve got plenty of material to enjoy. This year, he’s featured on singles by SZA, Drake, Major Lazer, Miguel and 2 Chainz and toured with Kendrick Lamar.

Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy has catapulted Travis to the stratosphere of celebrity gossip over the last few days, but Scott is already thinking ahead to his next tour.

AstroWorld is inspired by a Texas amusement park where Scott spent some of his formative years. In that spirit, the rapper told Rolling Stone that his dream concert stage involves rides and attractions. (Scott’s current stage show features an enormous animatronic eagle).

“I don’t know why it hasn’t been done already,” he said. “I think people just don’t do s—. Who makes stages these days that are cool?”

Speaking of his childhood, Travis also reflected on his days as a high school theater kid: “”I was a thespian, bruh,” he said. “I was in this play Kiss Me, Kate – you heard of that? I did Oliver! I love that type of s—. I love drama.”