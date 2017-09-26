Aerosmith Cancel Shows, Steven Tyler Seeks ‘Immediate Care’

Filed Under: Aerosmith, Steven Tyler
Photo: Dana Distortion

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rockers Aerosmith have been forced to cancel the last four dates of a South American tour after singer Steven Tyler was beset with undisclosed medical issues.

Related: Aerosmith Cannot Stop Touring, Yet

“Please not to worry,” the 69-year-old singer said in the statement. “I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.

“I promise I’ll be back,” he continued. “Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows. As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs.’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live