Madonna Imitates Kim Kardashian During ‘Fallon’ Lip Flip

Filed Under: Madonna

By Annie Reuter

Madonna visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (September 25) and it was an episode for the books.

During an animated game of Lip Flip, Fallon’s lips were superimposed on Madonna’s face while the singer’s lips appeared on the late-night host’s face. After some talk about where each was from and the Solar Eclipse, Fallon then asked Madonna to imitate Kim Kardashian entering a party and leaving a party.

Watch hilarity ensue below.

