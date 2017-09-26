Watch Ed Sheeran and Dave Chappelle Cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

They also bashed out Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition.'
Filed Under: dave chappelle, Ed Sheeran
Photo: Cindy Ord / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

By Annie Reuter

Following Ed Sheeran’s performance at Washington’s Capital One Arena last week, the singer headed over to the Eighteenth Street Lounge to a party in celebration of Dave Chapelle’s 30 years in comedy.

Related: Ed Sheeran Explains D.C. Jam Session with Dave Chappelle

There, Sheeran teamed up with Chappelle and his band for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”; Chappelle sang and Sheeran played guitar. Chappelle really digs the Radiohead staple and performed it last year at Erykah Badu’s birthday party and an SNL after party.

At last week’s party, Sheeran and Chappelle also performed Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” Sheeran took lead, while Chappelle sang along without a mic and danced.

Watch fan video of both performances, which contains explicit language, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live