David Bowie Musicians Schedule Tribute Tour for 2018

By Jon Wiederhorn
A talented group of artists that played with music legend David Bowie over the decades will join forces for a 2018 tribute tour across 26 cities in North America and Europe.
The main performers for Celebrating David Bowie are King Crimson multi-instrumentalist and singer Adrian Belew, Pianist Mike Garson, guitarist Gerry Leonard and bassist Carmine Rojas. Fishbone vocalist Angelo Moore and Guatemalan singer/guitarist Gaby Moreno. are also on the lineup, which will be augmented by “addition special guests,” according to the official tour site.
Garson was the first of the featured musicians to perform with Bowie; he played live on the Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972 and 1973 and is on Aladdin Sane, reports Spin. Belew joined The Thin White Duke on guitar for several world tours and was the music director for Bowie’s 1990 Sound+Vision tour.
Rojas played bass on album recordings of “Let’s Dance” and “Modern, Love” and Leonard played guitar on 2002’s Heathen, 2003’s Reality and 2013’s The Next Day (2013).
The Celebrating Bowie tour launches in Paris on January 10, 2018 and runs through March 11 in Portland, Oregon.
2018 Celebrating Bowie Tour Dates:
01/10/18 Paris, France at Salle Pleyel
01/12/18 London, UK at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
01/13/18 Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz Manchester
01/15/18 Dublin, Ireland at Olympia Theatre
01/16/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
01/17/18 Ultrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg
02/10/18 Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/11/18 Philadelphia, PA at Keswick Theatre
02/12/18 New York City, NY at Irving Plaza
02/13/18 Albany, NY at The Egg
02/16/18 Boston, MA at Chevalier Theatre
02/17/18 Montreal, QC at M Telus
02/18/18 Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall
02/19/18 Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/21/18 Minneapolis, MN at Pantages Theatre
02/22/18 Milwaukee, MN at Pabst Theatre
02/23/18 Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
02/25/18 Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre
02/27/18 Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
02/28/18 Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern
03/04/18 Santa Rosa, CA at Luther Burbank Center
03/06/18 San Diego, CA at Balboa Theatre
03/07/18 Mesa, AZ at Ikeda Theater
03/10/18 Seattle, WA at Benaroya Hall
03/11/18 Portland, OR at Roseland Theater