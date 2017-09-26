Darius Rucker Shares ‘What Was The Last Time’ Tracklist

Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Nashville

By Vicki Pepper

Darius Rucker is set to release his new album When Was the Last Time on October 20th and the singer has shared the complete track listing.

One song that will surely catch fans eyes is “Straight to Hell,” which features Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “For the First Time”
2. “Bring It On”
3. “Life’s Too Short”
4. “If I Told You”
5. “Don’t”
6. “Twenty Something”
7. “Straight to Hell” with Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley
8. “Count the Beers”
9. “Another Night With You”
10. “Hands On Me”
11. “She”
12. “Story to Tell”

