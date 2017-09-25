Thomas Rhett Hangs Out with Bruno Mars

Filed Under: Bruno Mars, Thomas Rhett

By Anthony Donatelli

It was parents night out for Thomas Rhett, his wife Lauren and friends as they took in a Bruno Mars concert last week.

Related: Thomas Rhett’s One-Month-Old Daughter Makes Onstage Debut

Rhett has been vocal about his appreciation of Mars as an artist in the past. “I’m obsessed with Bruno Mars’ records,” he told Rolling Stone Country. “I’d give my right leg to be able to sing like that dude.”

The “Star of the Show” singer shared on his Instagram page that he finally got to meet Mars and snapped a few photos, check them out below.

Finally got to meet @brunomars .. thank you @cameronduddy for making this happen

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Also this night with these people was one for the books @laur_akins @gbtomlin @apriltomlininteriors

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live