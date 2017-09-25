Thomas Rhett Hangs Out with Bruno Mars

By Anthony Donatelli

It was parents night out for Thomas Rhett, his wife Lauren and friends as they took in a Bruno Mars concert last week.

Rhett has been vocal about his appreciation of Mars as an artist in the past. “I’m obsessed with Bruno Mars’ records,” he told Rolling Stone Country. “I’d give my right leg to be able to sing like that dude.”

The “Star of the Show” singer shared on his Instagram page that he finally got to meet Mars and snapped a few photos, check them out below.

Finally got to meet @brunomars .. thank you @cameronduddy for making this happen A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT