Eminem Fans May Soon Be Able to Own a Piece of His Royalties

By Annie Reuter

Eminem fans may soon be able to own a percentage of the rapper’s catalog.

Related: Eminem, Pharrell Among Celebs Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief

According to a press release, a new company called Royalty Flow intends to acquire and hold royalties from music catalogs of the world’s biggest music artists. The first of these iconic music catalogs available to the public will be the production company’s master sound recording royalties from the 1999-2013 recording catalog of Eminem.

You’ll have to have some serious capital to get started though, minimum buy-in is expected to be $2,250 for 150 shares ($15 per share).

“Royalty Flow gives investors the opportunity to participate in assets that are uncorrelated with public markets, and directly benefit in the music industry’s growth,” Royalty Exchange CEO and Royalty Flow’s chairman Matt Smith said in a statement. “It also gives artists, producers, labels, songwriters, publishers and other rights holders a powerful new financing option with a level of transparency seldom found in the music industry.”