Cody Simpson Announces Chill New Band, The Tide

By Hayden Wright

Cody Simpson came to prominence as a YouTube sensation, Dancing with the Stars contestant, teen heartthrob, and onetime boyfriend of supermodel Gigi Hadid: Now he’s coming back with a new sound.

Related: Cody Simpson Roams ‘Free’ on First Independent Release

The Australian musician announced his new band The Tide and it’s inspired by his experience in laid-back Southern California. He spoke to Vents Magazine about the project and described his “grand visitation of creative inspiration.”

“Practicing guitar, surfing and writing poetry and songs in the streets of vibrant Southern California, I was met with an intense surge of musical and literary energy,” he said. Simpson formed The Tide with musicians he met during a summer in Venice Beach: They begin live shows (including a residency at L.A.’s The Peppermint Club) next month and will release new music soon. The new music will be Simpson’s first official release of any kind since 2015.

Simpson’s description of The Tide went even further down the rabbit hole into “Zen spontaneity.”

“The Tide, acting as a sonic exemplar of flow and fluidity. The way of things. The way of nature. Guitars, rock and surf music, psychedelia, transcendence from everyday bourgeois consciousness. A project that could encourage fellow youth to strive for the state of flow I experienced that summer. A fluidity that the ocean’s tide exemplifies so flawlessly. The way of the tide. The sun and the moon.”