Artists React to Death of Funk and Soul Singer Charles Bradley

The artist began his career as a James Brown impersonator.
Charles Bradley on stage at the 2013 Sydney Festival in Australia. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

By Hayden Wright

American funk and soul singer Charles Bradley died Saturday following a battle with stomach cancer; He was 68.

The musician’s unusual career began in the ’90s as a James Brown impersonator who performed in clubs as Black Velvet, reported Pitchfork. At the age of 62, Bradley released his debut album No Time for Dreaming, which made him a star in his own right. Follow-up albums (2013’s Victim of Love and 2016’s Changes) earned further critical acclaim and a devoted following among hip-hop and soul artists.

Following the news of his death, friends and admirers in the music industry paid tribute to Bradley’s sound and style on social media. Questlove, Neko Case and Run the Jewels’ El-P praised his work and remembered his influence.

See the social media tributes here:

Respect to Brother Charles. So Much Soul.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

