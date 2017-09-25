Artists React to Death of Funk and Soul Singer Charles Bradley

By Hayden Wright

American funk and soul singer Charles Bradley died Saturday following a battle with stomach cancer; He was 68.

The musician’s unusual career began in the ’90s as a James Brown impersonator who performed in clubs as Black Velvet, reported Pitchfork. At the age of 62, Bradley released his debut album No Time for Dreaming, which made him a star in his own right. Follow-up albums (2013’s Victim of Love and 2016’s Changes) earned further critical acclaim and a devoted following among hip-hop and soul artists.

Following the news of his death, friends and admirers in the music industry paid tribute to Bradley’s sound and style on social media. Questlove, Neko Case and Run the Jewels’ El-P praised his work and remembered his influence.

See the social media tributes here:

Respect to Brother Charles. So Much Soul. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

I've had the honor of being completely and utterly blown off stage by both of these sweethearts. RIP Charles Bradle… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Neko Case (@NekoCase) September 23, 2017

Rest in peace to the great Charles Bradley. —

el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017

The incredible Charles Bradley has passed. Will never forget him @EauxClairesWI and his blistering Cumberland Blues for @dayofthedead RIP —

Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) September 23, 2017

Goodnight, Charles Bradley. You sang from beyond and gave the best hugs. https://t.co/nrNpc6LtiP —

greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) September 23, 2017

A real low today hearing about the passing of the incredible Charles Bradley. We shall forever remember the amazing shows we played together —

badbadnotgood IV 😉 (@badbadnotgood) September 23, 2017

and the moments that the "Screaming Eagle of Soul" through his power and spirit made us cry. Rest In Peace to a true hero C.B. —

badbadnotgood IV 😉 (@badbadnotgood) September 23, 2017

wow.. RIP charles bradley.. huge fans. we just saw him a month ago. he was from gainesville! here's zach fishing… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

hundred waters (@hundredwaters) September 23, 2017