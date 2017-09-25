Artists React to Death of Funk and Soul Singer Charles Bradley

By Hayden Wright
American funk and soul singer Charles Bradley died Saturday following a battle with stomach cancer; He was 68.
The musician’s unusual career began in the ’90s as a James Brown impersonator who performed in clubs as Black Velvet, reported Pitchfork. At the age of 62, Bradley released his debut album No Time for Dreaming, which made him a star in his own right. Follow-up albums (2013’s Victim of Love and 2016’s Changes) earned further critical acclaim and a devoted following among hip-hop and soul artists.
Following the news of his death, friends and admirers in the music industry paid tribute to Bradley’s sound and style on social media. Questlove, Neko Case and Run the Jewels’ El-P praised his work and remembered his influence.
See the social media tributes here:
I've had the honor of being completely and utterly blown off stage by both of these sweethearts. RIP Charles Bradle… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Neko Case (@NekoCase) September 23, 2017
Rest in peace to the great Charles Bradley.
el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017
The incredible Charles Bradley has passed. Will never forget him @EauxClairesWI and his blistering Cumberland Blues for @dayofthedead RIP
Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) September 23, 2017
Goodnight, Charles Bradley. You sang from beyond and gave the best hugs. https://t.co/nrNpc6LtiP
greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) September 23, 2017
A real low today hearing about the passing of the incredible Charles Bradley. We shall forever remember the amazing shows we played together
badbadnotgood IV 😉 (@badbadnotgood) September 23, 2017
and the moments that the "Screaming Eagle of Soul" through his power and spirit made us cry. Rest In Peace to a true hero C.B.
badbadnotgood IV 😉 (@badbadnotgood) September 23, 2017
wow.. RIP charles bradley.. huge fans. we just saw him a month ago. he was from gainesville! here's zach fishing… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
hundred waters (@hundredwaters) September 23, 2017
Thank you for the music, Charles Bradley 😔🌹
(@UMO) September 23, 2017
