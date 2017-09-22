Wu-Tang Clan Mention Martin Shkreli on New Song ‘Lesson Learn’d’

By Scott T. Sterling

Wu-Tang Clan have released a new new song, “Lesson Learn’d,” from the group’s upcoming album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues.

On the new track, which features Redman, Inspectah Deck mentions “pharma-bro” Martin Shkreli, who famously purchased the only copy of Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million: “My price hikin’ like the pills Martin Shkreli sell.”

Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues is now available for pre-order, which provides buyers with an instant download of “Lesson Learn’d.”

Check out new track, which contains explicit language, below.