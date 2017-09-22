Rare Beatles Demo Hits the Auction Block

By Robyn Collins

A previously unreleased demo of The Beatles’ song “What Goes On” is available through a listing on eBay.

The 1963 version of the song features John Lennon, who co-wrote the song with Paul McCartney, singing with different lyrics than the final version.  The track was released on 1965’s Rubber Soul with Ringo Starr’s vocals.

The recording also features Lennon playing acoustic and McCartney adding harmonies.

Listen to a short clip of the historic recording.  Get your bids in now.

