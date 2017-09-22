Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Personal New Single, ‘High School’

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini has been dropping tracks in preparation for her upcoming album, Unapologetically, and the latest one comes from her real life.

“High School” is the first song she’s written by herself in 2 years.

The songwriter posted, “I wrote it after a trip to my hometown sitting on my bedroom floor wondering if I was wrong for leaving so soon and for wanting something different. The answer is no, that everyone has a perfect and right path, and mine led me to Nashville at 15, trading in prom queen for a big city dream and a slate that was clean. Y’all meet my baby of the record, High School is available now. #gobobcats”

Ballerini teased the song with a video from a visit to her high school.

In an interview with Time she shared that the song is about going back to your hometown and realizing “Part of that was really bitter, and part of that was really sweet. I think it was just one of those songs where I realized that I’d changed a lot.”