Ed Sheeran Performs in D.C. Living Room for Refugee Awareness

By Scott T. Sterling

Earlier this week (Sept. 20), Ed Sheeran performed in a place you may not expect: a living room.

The “Shape of You” singer arrived to sing in a private Washington D.C. home to raise awareness for the refugee crisis currently happening around the world.

The concert was part of Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds’ “Give a Home” campaign to raise awareness for the world’s refugee crisis.

Sheeran performed with two other artists: a Congolese refugee guitarist Jaja Bashengezi and Black Alley, a D.C.-based band.

His set included renditions of “Castle on the Hill,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “Shape of You” and “Perfect.”

The pop star chatted with attendees after the show, and apologized that he wasn’t able to stay longer since he had to get ready for his second sold-out concert at the local Capital One Arena later that evening.