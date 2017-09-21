Migos’ Offset Speaks on Cardi B’s Alleged Assault by Police

By Robyn Collins

Cardi B tweeted that she was placed in a chokehold by an NYPD officer Tuesday night. She didn’t provide any further details other than to confirm that the policeman who allegedly assaulted her was white. The tweets have since been deleted.

The artist’s boyfriend, Migos’ Offset, talked to TMZ‘s Harvey Levin about an alleged assault on his girlfriend by an NYPD officer.

The Migos member said, “At first, when she called, I ain’t think she was being serious until I had seen it on her face.”

“I don’t know what happened but, I know you can’t stop the police,” he continued. “The police kill people every day and get away with it.”

Levin asked the rapper about the existence of “hip-hop cops,” officers who are target hip-hop artists. Offset replied, “The hip-hop police? Oh yeah, they’re real, for sure.”

