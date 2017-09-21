Miguel Performs ‘Sky Walker’ and ‘Come Through And Chill’ on Colbert

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Miguel dropped by The Late Show studio to perform two songs for Stephen Colbert. He played “Sky Walker,” which is expected to be the lead single from his next studio album, and “Come Through And Chill,” which he released in June 2016.

Related: Miguel Drops New Single ‘Shockandawe’

Information about Miguel’s fourth studio album has been slim but Colbert may have let one big detail slip when he introduced the singer: The CBS host said “Sky Walker” appears on Miguel’s upcoming album War and Leisure.

Watch Miguel perform “Sky Walker” and “Come Through And Chill” below.