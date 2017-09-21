Katy Perry Shares Photos from Witness Tour Kick Off

Katy Perry’s Witness tour kicked off this week at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday (Sept. 19).

The “Swish Swish” singer shared a slew of photos via her Instagram account, giving fans a taste of what they can expect.

Related: Katy Perry Shares Throwback Photo from ‘Wannabe’ Days

Perry was forced to delay the start of the tour due to “unavoidable production delays,” and it looks as though that extra time really paid off.

Check out the photos below.

♦️ruby sparkler♦️ by @adamselman x @sweetbabyjamie 👠 by @sergiorossi 📸 @kevinmazur #witnessthetour A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

🎲this is how you roll the dice 🎲#witnessthetour 📸@kevinmazur A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

⚪️Polkadot Perry ⚫️by @adamselman x @sweetbabyjamie x @congtringuyen boots by @sergiorossi light up hat by @allthreeheathers 📸 by @kevinmazur #witnessthetour A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

🌚silver surfer 🌚by @adamselman x @sweetbabyjamie x @congtringuyen headpiece by @houseofmalakai boots by @katyperrycollections 📸by @ronyalwin #witnessthetour A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT