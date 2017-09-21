Foo Fighters Deliver Greatest Hits Set on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is well-known for his goofy sense of humor and willingness to collaborate. In other words, he was born to be on Carpool Karaoke. Last night (Sept. 20), James Corden drove Grohl and his bandmates around Los Angeles and they all sang a hard-rockin’ set of Foo Fighters classics. They also threw in a couple of surprises.

Related: Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC with Hives Frontman

“It’s so difficult to beat this traffic,” griped Corden at the beginning of the sketch. “Do you mind if we listen to some music?”

As the opening chords of “All My Life” began, Grohl screamed, “Are you ready?!?” as if he was at a concert addressing the crowd.

Throughout the segment, Corden, Grohl and his bandmates air drummed, grinned and sang along to, “Best Of You,” “Learn To Fly” and the new song “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.”

Near the end of the sketch, Corden drives by Guitar Center and he, Grohl and the rest of the band get out of the van to take a look at some primo gear. Corden sits behind a drum kit and bangs on the cymbals for a few seconds, then Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins take a seat at adjacent drums and engage in a killer dual drum solo that leaves Corden in the dust.

Before the host has a chance to get mopey everyone grabs instruments and they perform a cover of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” — which they first did in public at The O2 Arena on September 19 — before a stunned crowd that gathered at the store. Corden took lead vocals, and as with the previous version, the song was imbued with elements of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Check out Foo Fighters on Carpool Karaoke below: