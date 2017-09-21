Blake Shelton Announces New Album ‘Texoma Shore’

By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton has announced a new album Texoma Shore.

“YEEEHAWW who’s ready for some more new music??!!” Shelton posted alongside the cover art for the new full-length. “ # TexomaShore coming at y’all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW!”

The announcement came after a series of hints, which turned out to be directions to (you guessed it) Lake Texoma.

Shelton’s new album follows the release of his most recent single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

Check out Blake’s announcement below.