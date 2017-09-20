Vic Mensa to Join JAY-Z on ‘4:44’ Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
It will be New York meets Chicago when JAY-Z hits the road to support his latest album, 4:44.
Brooklyn’s finest will be joined by the windy city’s Vic Mensa on the tour, with Mensa slated to open all of JAY-Z’s shows across North America.
The tour kicks off on Oct. 27 in Anaheim, CA, before winding its way back to nearby Los Angeles, CA, for the finale on Dec. 21.
See the full itinerary below.
10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
11/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/05 -Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
12/02 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/06 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
12/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
12/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum