Shania Twain Makes ‘Broad City’ Debut

By Robyn Collins

Shania Twain has got a new gig. The country superstar will be making her series debut on the Comedy Central show Broad City.

The singer tweeted a sneak peek to let fans know, “I’m in tonight’s new episode of @broadcity! Tune into @ComedyCentral 10:30/9:30c to see @abbijacobson finally ‘train Shania Twain.'”

Tonight’s episode, titled “Twaining Day,” also features guests stars Wanda Sykes and Ru Paul.

Broad City, currently in their 4th season, is listed in Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Television Shows of All Time and has featured memorable guests spots from Kelly Ripa, Patricia Clarkson, Seth Rogen, Adam Levine, Amy Poehler and Hillary Clinton.

Watch the trailer for Shania Twain’s episode below: