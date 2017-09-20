Phish Reveal New Year’s Eve Shows for NYC’s Madison Square Garden

By Scott T. Sterling

Jam band legends Phish have announced a four-show run to celebrate New Year’s Eve at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Related: Phish’s Trey Anastasio Says a Residency ‘Works Well’ for ‘Improvisers’



The shows are set for Thursday, December 28 through Sunday, December 31, and will bring the band’s total of shows at the iconic venue at 56 since they first played there in December 1994.

An online ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com, ending Monday October 2nd at 10am ET. Travel packages will go on sale this Friday September 22nd at 12 noon ET with proceeds to benefit The WaterWheel Foundation. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 6th at 12 noon ET. As with Phish’s recent MSG runs, all floor tickets will be General Admission.