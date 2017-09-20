New Order & Former Bassist Peter Hook Reach Legal Settlement

By Hayden Wright

Peter Hook’s distinctive bass helped define the gothic sounds of Joy Division and the more synth-pop tones of its successor New Order. He left the band in 2007 and in 2011 former bandmates Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert set up a new company to manage their finances. Hook filed a suit in 2015 alleging that the remaining members cut him out of $2.3 million in earnings. But New Order claimed that Hook had been adequately compensated.

Furthermore, they alleged that Hook improperly used New Order and Joy Division assets to promote his new musical venture, Peter Hook and the Light. After a years-long legal dispute, Hook and the members of New Order have reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, according to representatives for the band.

“New Order announce that today, a full and final settlement has been reached in the long-running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook,” the band wrote in a statement on their official site. “The Joy Division and New Order names mean a great deal to so many of the fans, and the band felt it important to protect the legacy. With these issues now dealt with, Bernard, Stephen and Gillian can continue to do what they do best, make music and perform live.”