Mystikal Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

By Hayden Wright

Rapper Mystikal has been indicted on first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges in Louisiana, according to local news station KSLA. Mystikal (born Michael Lawrence Tyler) surrendered to police last month on the charges. At the time, he claimed he wanted “”to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man.”

The incident reportedly took place on October 22, 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, LA. Two other people were wanted in connection with the crime.

Mystikal’s bond has been set at $3 million. In 2003, he pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion charges, spent five years on probation and was required to register as a sex offender in 2010.