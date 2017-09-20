Metallica’s ‘One’ Soundtracks Brutal New ‘Punisher’ Trailer

By Scott T. Sterling

A brutal new trailer for the upcoming Netflix/Marvel collaboration, The Punisher, effectively uses Metallica’s 1988 classic, “One.”

The trailer opens with lead character Frank Castle (actor Jon Bernthal) playing acoustic guitar to the opening strains of “One” and reminiscing about his wife when she is brutally murdered as he watches on helplessly during a flashback sequence.

As expected, all hell breaks loose from there, with assault rifle fire cued up to Lars Ulrich’s rapid-fire double-bass drum patterns in the Metallica track, which plays throughout the trailer.

Cars crash, a lot of people get shot, Frank Castle is seen with blood splattered across his face and a lot of stuff gets blown up. The trailer ends on the tagline, “The truth must be taken.”

The Netflix show, a spin-off from Season 2 of Marvel’s Daredevil, is set for a 2017 release, although no exact date has been revealed.

Watch the intense clip below.