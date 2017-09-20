Little Big Town Recruit Kacey Musgraves & Midland for 2018 Tour

By Scott T. Sterling
Country acts Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland will team up for a U.S. tour next year.
Dubbed “The Breakers Tour” for Little Big Town’s latest album, The Breaker, the jaunt launches Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, OK, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Currently slated for 26 shows, more dates are expected to be added, according to a press release.
Tickets for The Breakers Tour go on-sale everywhere Friday, September 22nd at 10am local time. Two enhanced ticket experiences, the ‘Happy People’ and ‘The Breaker’ experiences, will be offered throughout the tour. Additional experiences include a meet & greet with Little Big Town, a Q&A session, exclusive merchandise, and more. To purchase tickets and for more information on all ticket experiences, visit the band’s official site.
Fans can get a preview of what to expect when all three acts appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight (Sept. 20) for “a very special performance.”
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
02/08 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
02/09 — Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center
02/10 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre Grand Prairie
02/15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
02/16 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
02/17 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
02/22 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/23 — Uncasville. Conn. @ Mohegan Sun
02/24 — New York City @ Radio City Music Hall
02/02 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
03/03 — Washington, DC @ Anthem
03/15 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
03/16 — Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena
03/17 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad
03/22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
03/23 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center
03/24 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
04/05 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
04/06 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
04/07 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
04/19 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/20 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
04/21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena