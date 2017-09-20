Little Big Town Recruit Kacey Musgraves & Midland for 2018 Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Country acts Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland will team up for a U.S. tour next year.

Dubbed “The Breakers Tour” for Little Big Town’s latest album, The Breaker, the jaunt launches Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, OK, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Currently slated for 26 shows, more dates are expected to be added, according to a press release.

Tickets for The Breakers Tour go on-sale everywhere Friday, September 22nd at 10am local time. Two enhanced ticket experiences, the ‘Happy People’ and ‘The Breaker’ experiences, will be offered throughout the tour. Additional experiences include a meet & greet with Little Big Town, a Q&A session, exclusive merchandise, and more. To purchase tickets and for more information on all ticket experiences, visit the band’s official site.

Fans can get a preview of what to expect when all three acts appear on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon tonight (Sept. 20) for “a very special performance.”

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

02/08 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

02/09 — Austin, Texas @ Frank Erwin Center

02/10 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre Grand Prairie

02/15 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

02/16 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

02/17 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

02/22 — Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/23 — Uncasville. Conn. @ Mohegan Sun

02/24 — New York City @ Radio City Music Hall

02/02 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

03/03 — Washington, DC @ Anthem

03/15 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

03/16 — Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena

03/17 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad

03/22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

03/23 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ U.S. Cellular Center

03/24 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center

04/05 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

04/06 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

04/07 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

04/19 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/20 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

04/21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena