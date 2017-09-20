Drake Wishes Happy Birthday to ‘OG’ Dad in Touching Post

By Jon Wiederhorn

Drake and his dad seem to have a special relationship, which the rest of us benefit from by virtue of their social media posts.

Related: Drake Reveals New Denzel Washington Tattoo

This morning, the rap star didn’t miss a beat in dropping birthday greetings for his dad: “Happy Birthday to my OG…love you for life,” he wrote on Instagram. “And I always got you covered like your moustache does your top lip…my man.”

We’re sure Dennis Graham will be quick to volley back similar sentiments on October 24 when Drake turns 31.

Check out Drizzy’s post below.