Bruce Springsteen Releases ’78 Show for MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic Bruce is coming down the pike, and it’s for a good cause.

Bruce Springsteen to set to release a 1978 concert in Houston, TX, with the E Street Band with proceeds earmarked for the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund, which will help those affected by the hurricane devastation in Texas as well as in Florida.

Originally released as part of the Darkness on the Edge of Town box set from 2010, the recording captures the last leg of that album’s tour, with the band rolling out “Streets of Fire,” “Because the Night” and early version of songs that would end up on The River, including “Point Blank” and “The Ties That Bind.”

Recorded in September of 1978, the show even finds Springsteen and company running through the holiday classic, “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

“Fans had been asking for a stand-alone audio release of Houston ‘78 since the Darkness box set came out several years ago,” said nugs.net CEO Brad Serling in a press statement. “Its release-ready availability gave us the opportunity to move quickly to support people in Texas and Florida.”

Houston ’78 is available now as MP3 and hi-res downloads including audiophile grade MQA, or as a 2 CD set. You can order it today at Springsteen’s official site.